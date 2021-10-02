Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,643 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $68,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 382.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

