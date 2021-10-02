Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 442,783 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of SS&C Technologies worth $73,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,993,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after purchasing an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

