Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 301,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,790,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,654,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 35.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 72,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.81 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average of $147.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

