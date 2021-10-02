Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of W. R. Berkley worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $74.42 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

