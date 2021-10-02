Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN opened at $78.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

