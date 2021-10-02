Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 96,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,946,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $91,062,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

