Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,405 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,981,000 after purchasing an additional 760,042 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $17,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

