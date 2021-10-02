Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after buying an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Baozun by 14.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after buying an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $17.11 on Friday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.