Barclays Increases Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $267.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $246.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.75 and its 200 day moving average is $213.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amundi purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

