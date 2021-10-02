Barclays Initiates Coverage on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

