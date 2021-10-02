Barclays Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.73 ($94.98).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €64.60 ($76.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.64. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

