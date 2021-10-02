Barclays Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.44 ($71.11).

BN stock opened at €58.11 ($68.36) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.72. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

