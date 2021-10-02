Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $$8.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

