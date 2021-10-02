Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. Barrett Business Services reported earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.