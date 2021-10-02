Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 64.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 143.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $81.30.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.