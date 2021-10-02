Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE:REVG opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

