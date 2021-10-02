Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 82.4% in September

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.31 on Friday. Basanite has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

