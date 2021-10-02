Base Protocol (BASE) Price Reaches $2.14 on Top Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00004461 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $732,623.50 and $2,312.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

