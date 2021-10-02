BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to post sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the highest is $4.78 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $18.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.23 billion to $20.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.