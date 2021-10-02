Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96.2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

