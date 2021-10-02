Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

