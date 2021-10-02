Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 98554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$191.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71.

In other Belo Sun Mining news, Director Mark Price Eaton bought 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,084.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,890,573.17.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

