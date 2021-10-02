Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $248.83

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.83 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 238 ($3.11). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 109,070 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.83. The company has a market cap of £89.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

