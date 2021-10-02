Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €254.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €227.58 ($267.75).

Shares of ALV opened at €195.30 ($229.76) on Friday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €197.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €209.14.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

