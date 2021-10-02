Berenberg Bank Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $330.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.08.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $222.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.90. FedEx has a 52 week low of $218.18 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

