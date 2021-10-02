Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

BHLB has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 341,909 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 220,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

