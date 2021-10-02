Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

BYND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.00.

BYND stock opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

