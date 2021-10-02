Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Binovi Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Binovi Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

