Bintex Futures Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $112,435.59 and approximately $4,176.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00152555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,755.20 or 0.99875339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.64 or 0.07218764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.85 or 0.00756773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

