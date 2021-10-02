BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 45,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 51,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that BiomX Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $165,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,556,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.