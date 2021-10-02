Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOT. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $9.76 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

