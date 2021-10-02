Bitzeny Hits Market Capitalization of $250,585.47 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $250,585.47 and $40.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

