BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,180 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $230,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $13,901,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $9,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 662.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,882 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

