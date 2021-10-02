BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 189.6% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.