BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,784,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Timken worth $466,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Timken in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The Timken in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $66.78 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.