BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,143,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433,798 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.08% of H&R Block worth $472,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 216,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,275,000 after buying an additional 133,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 580.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 114,306 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.