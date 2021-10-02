BlackRock Inc. Has $434.12 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231,409 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Werner Enterprises worth $434,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

