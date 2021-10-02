BlackRock Inc. Has $442.72 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,596 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $442,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.1% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $267,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 105.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

