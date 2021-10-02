BlackRock Inc. Has $455.46 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $455,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $145.78 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

