BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.57% of Outfront Media worth $439,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of OUT opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

