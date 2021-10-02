BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,351,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,532,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.59% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $460,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 310,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

