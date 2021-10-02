BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Up 271.7% in September

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 271.7% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

