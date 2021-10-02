BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Up 271.7% in September

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 271.7% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MUI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $16.23.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
