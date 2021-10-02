Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 343,714 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $256.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.02 and a 200 day moving average of $253.80. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

