Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $249.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.32 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total value of $4,374,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

