Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.58 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after buying an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

