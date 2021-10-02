Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $951.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

