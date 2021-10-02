Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 166.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,593 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $488,244.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,736.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,879 shares of company stock valued at $14,550,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

