Blockzero Labs Trading Up 13.1% This Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $250,530.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.70 or 0.43882841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00117631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

