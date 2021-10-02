Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $26.86 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $590.44 million, a P/E ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $6,015,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after buying an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

