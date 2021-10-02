BMO Capital Markets Cuts Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$6.50

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals to C$8.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.35.

SVM opened at C$4.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$851.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.40.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$991,568.68. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $223,750 in the last three months.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

